SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Australia center Aron Baynes will miss the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics with a neck injury. It's a significant blow for the medal hopefuls who have already qualified for next week’s knockout stage. The team said Baynes got hurt during Wednesday’s game against Italy and will “recover in the coming weeks.” The injury means Australia will finish the tournament with 11 players available. Baynes has averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in Australia’s two games so far in Tokyo.