The battle for the most medals in Olympic swimming this year has been expected to come down to Australia and the United States. And already, the two nations are living up to the hype. The United States racked up five gold medals, starting with Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland going No. 1 and 2 in the men's 400-meter individual medley, while Australia finished the first set of Olympic finals strong with a world record time in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay, along with two other medals.