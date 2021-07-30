Cancel
Politics

AFSCME union pushes for more workers at ECI to combat ongoing assaults

By Jordie Clark
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTOVER, Md. – Those with the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees union are begging the state to hire more staff, to avoid more violent attacks at the Eastern Correctional Institution. A press conference was held by the AFSCME Thursday evening where members pushed the state to do something. “Make the necessary changes to ensure that people are going home in the same condition that they arrived at work,” says Patrick Moran, Council 3 President at AFSCME.

