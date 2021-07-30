FDA’s Accelerated Drugs Remain in the Market Without Oversight for Effectiveness, says BMJ Report
Since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established its accelerated drugs approval pathway in 1992, nearly half (112) of the 253 drugs authorized have not been confirmed as clinically effective, an investigation by The BMJ has found. In a press statement, The BMJ says the “process is plagued by missing efficacy data and questionable evidence.” They also say that experts believe the standards for evidence are too low.todayspractitioner.com
