Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FDA’s Accelerated Drugs Remain in the Market Without Oversight for Effectiveness, says BMJ Report

todayspractitioner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established its accelerated drugs approval pathway in 1992, nearly half (112) of the 253 drugs authorized have not been confirmed as clinically effective, an investigation by The BMJ has found. In a press statement, The BMJ says the “process is plagued by missing efficacy data and questionable evidence.” They also say that experts believe the standards for evidence are too low.

todayspractitioner.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Nine Percent#Bmj#Gao#Cder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
CancerMedscape News

FDA's Accelerated Approval Pathway Is Broken

During a 3-day meeting in April, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) debated six so-called "dangling" accelerated approvals — drugs that initially received accelerated approval but have since failed to improve clinical outcomes in confirmatory trials. Ultimately, the ODAC committee voted to keep four of the six "dangling" approvals...
Medical & Biotechmychamplainvalley.com

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day, report says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may soon be the first to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times reports that because of the delta variant and the number of surging COVID-19 cases, the FDA accelerated the timeline to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, the agency wants to grant full approval by Labor Day.
Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Report Questions Benefit of FDA Accelerated Approval Pathway

HealthDay News — Many of the drugs in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accelerated approval pathway have not been confirmed as clinically effective, despite the requirement for postapproval confirmatory trials, according to an investigation published online July 29 in The BMJ. Elisabeth Mahase, a clinical reporter at The BMJ,...
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may help cure COVID-19, study finds

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Cancerappliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

FDA’s Pazdur Challenges Attack on Accelerated Approval Program

In response to continued criticism of FDA’s initiative to make promising new therapies available to seriously ill patients based on early clinical results, Richard Pazdur, director of FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, lashed out at the alarmists and urged continued support for this early access process. In response to continued...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives FDA approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday that Saphnelo had been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients already receiving standard therapy for moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus. 7,099.69. 14:40 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.25. 14:40 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,071.98. 14:40 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 17,630.56. 14:40 03/08/21. 0.39%. 68.66.
Healthphillyvoice.com

New lupus drug with fewer side effects approved by FDA

A new drug for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe cases of the most common type of lupus was approved Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. AstraZeneca's Saphnelo produces fewer side effects than standard treatments and is effective against severe disease, and the medicine's approval is causing excitement in the lupus community.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Saphnelo Granted FDA Approval in the US

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announces Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy. The approval by the Food and...
Pharmaceuticalsregenstrief.org

Regenstrief research scientist briefs FDA on use and misuse of benzodiazepines

The widespread nonmedical use — specifically abuse, misuse and addiction — of benzodiazepines , a class of psychoactive drugs which includes some of the most commonly prescribed medications in the United States, has become an issue of growing national concern. Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Indiana University School of Medicine...
raps.org

Recon: Pfizer, Moderna raise EU vaccine prices; FDA approves AZ’s lupus drug Saphnelo

Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. FDA Under Pressure to Grant Full Approval to Covid-19 Vaccines (WSJ) (STAT) US Authorities Seek Documents From Troubled Covid Vaccine Manufacturer (NYTimes) Theranos Patients: The Emerging Wild Card in the Trial of Elizabeth Holmes (WSJ) FDA okays Regeneron COVID-19...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to prevent Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ investigational antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) to prevent Covid-19. REGEN-COV is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, that can hinder SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. The updated authorisation allows the use of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy