In some of TV’s best series, extraordinary ordinary people

A friend recently asked me what “Mr. Corman” is about. The series, due Friday on Apple TV+, is created, written, and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also stars. It was a simple and straightforward question. But I hemmed and hawed because the answer is, at best, vague. There is no obvious elevator-pitch-like description. The 10-episode series is about a guy in his 30s in the San Fernando Valley who gives up his dream of being a musician, dutifully teaches fifth grade, and begins having anxiety attacks. There is no big crime afoot, no major fame or wealth in the mix, no hit men or drug addictions or cancer or domestic abuse to ponder.