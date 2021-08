Ready to get weird? Yup, me too. It’s August 4th and just like the days before and the ones to come, the history is weird, a little scary and we’ve got a list of them for you to enjoy. Every morning I wake up grateful for the day and wonder what strangeness is associated with it. (Yes, I admit I’m a different breed of human) Knowing major historical events is crucial to understanding how we live today. Seeing what happened in the past intrigues me.