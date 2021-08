COVID-19 shutdowns changed everything. They changed the way we shop, work and, yes, the way we think about church. For a pastor like me, the biggest impact was the way I view community, connection and the way I think about outreach. Starting as a traditional church, we went online like most, but unlike most, I’m staying online. We’re experiencing a dynamic growing church, and we’ve learned things that can help any church use the technology better to extend their reach farther.