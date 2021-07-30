'Tip A Cop' fundraiser for the Special Olympics hosted at the Texas Roadhouse

Members of the Corpus Christi Police Department swapped their badges for serving trays at the Texas Roadhouse on Thursday evening.

The annual 'Tip A Cop' fundraiser happened to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Texas.

CCPD law enforcement torch run, along with the Roadhouse, teamed up to make it happen.

About 2,200 athletes compete across 14 counties within the region. The event is held quarterly and every dollar collected stays in South Texas to help fund the spring and summer games for the athletes.

"Coming out of COVID, Special Olympics is hurting like a lot of people fundraising are behind so we're trying to help them catch up so that way these athletes have a athletic outlet," Lieutenant Henry Mangum said.

The summer games will be happening from September 19-22 at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio.

"Without the funds, we cannot put on our competitions," Angela Brengman with the Special Olympics organization said. "We cannot give back to our athletes with the health fair and all of the different inclusion activities we have for them."

The spring games will be held at Flour Bluff High School in March 2022.

You can help donate here.

