Bengals fans are hopeful for the return of Joe Burrow from his season-ending injury as a rookie but the quarterback is displaying concerning signs in camp. Before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear as a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was inspiring hope in the fanbase. The former Heisman Trophy winner looked the part of a No. 1 overall pick and was playing at a high level right out of the gate, also getting better as the season went on.