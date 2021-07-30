Bachelor in Paradise Shares First Look at David Spade and More Celeb Guest Hosts Headed to Beach

The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars announced that they’re expecting their first child in January, very shortly after tying the knot. Just four months after getting hitched, Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31, announced that Raven is pregnant with the couple’s first child! The Bachelor In Paradise pair shared the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday July 25. In the photos, Raven held up the ultrasound photos, while she and Adam got close and cuddly. The couple sported simple outfits, with Raven wearing jeans and gray t-shirt, while Adam donned a white t-shirt and gray pants. The couple looked glowing and excited about their bundle of joy.
