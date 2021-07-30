Bachelor in Paradise Shares First Look at David Spade and More Celeb Guest Hosts Headed to Beach

Sure, we all hope that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 brings us a few new love stories — but why can’t we have a bromance at the same time?. The promo below gives you a pretty good sense of what’s coming for the upcoming season, which is heading your way on August 16 — at least in terms of a couple of guys. There’s something so pure and also ridiculous about seeing bros do their bro thing set to the music of Rick Astley’s classic “Never Gonna Give You Up.” (Was this whole promo a secret celebration of the song getting to a billion views on YouTube?)