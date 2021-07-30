Cancel
Garfield County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.7 and 1.1 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas north of Parachute. This includes the following streams and drainages West Fork Parachute Creek, Middle Fork Parachute Creek, Parachute Creek, and East Fork Parachute Creek.

