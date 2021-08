Former GFRIEND member Sowon is now signed under IOK Company, home to B.I!. Keep on reading to know more. Former GFRIEND Sowon Joins IOK Company Under New Stage Name. On August 2 KST, a representative of IOK Company revealed that former GFRIEND leader and member, Sowon, has signed with the company. And not only that, but Sowon will be changing her stage name to Kim So Jung, which is her birth name, as she will start her new journey with the company as an actress.