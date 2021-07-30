Cancel
Jalen Suggs falls into Orlando's laps to round out top 5 of 2021 NBA Draft, hasn't requested a trade to Lakers (yet)

celticslife.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the first five selections of the 2021 NBA Draft:. The shocker was Jalen Suggs falling to Orlando at #5. I kid in the title about the Lakers thing, but the two biggest names drafted by the Orlando Magic were Shaq and Dwight Howard and both forced their ways out. Penny Hardaway also left, but his best days were over by then as he ended up with a very short young prime due to injuries. T-Mac wasn't drafted by Orlando, but also forced his way out via trade eventually too.

