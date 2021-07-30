Cancel
Arizona State

ASU Football: Stephon Wright enters transfer portal

By Brady Vernon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top recruits of the Herm Edwards and Antonio Pierce is moving on. On Thursday, Arizona State defensive lineman Stephon Wright entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wright only played six games in his two seasons in Tempe. He recorded only one tackle in that time. Injuries limited Wright to four games in 2019 and two contest last season as he has had surgeries on both of his shoulders since coming into the program.

