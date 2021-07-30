New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

A new study by NASA scientists suggests that the 'roughness' of the Moon's surface, and its accompanying shadows, could be a hiding spot for water ice. Although it might look like a dried-up husk, the Moon seems to have water all over it. Our spacecraft just keep seeing (or crashing into) the icy stuff. But scientists don't fully understand how that can be possible. Because there is no atmosphere to regulate temperature during the day, the Moon's surface gets hot enough to boil water.If any captured water did manage to turn into ice overnight (when temperatures can get down to around -150°C...