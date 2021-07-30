Cancel
New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly arrived Russian science lab briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position Thursday when it accidentally fired its thrusters. For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the firing occurred a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration. The station's position is key for getting power from solar panels and or communications. Communications with ground controllers also blipped out twice for a few minutes.

