Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Keon Johnson drafted by Los Angeles Clippers

By Troy Provost-Heron troy.provost-heron@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was apparent Keon Johnson would be a first-round pick early in his Tennessee career, but projection became reality Thursday when the Los Angeles Clippers selected Johnson with the 21st overall pick inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The New York Knicks were the original owners of the...

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Barclays Center#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics#Nba Draft#Appalachian State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StateYardbarker

Prospect report: Keon Johnson of Tennessee

Keon Johnson was the 28th ranked prospect in the 2020 high school class [1]. In his one year at Tennessee, the six-foot-four off guard averaged 17.8 points per 40 minutes on 51.9% true shooting in 686 minutes across 27 appearances. The Volunteers started the season ranked 12th in the country...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: Keon Johnson could replace Kawhi Leonard in LA

It’s time to raise some eyebrows about expectations for a former Tennessee basketball player given what happened Thursday night in the NBA Draft. This Vol could be in line to replace one of the biggest stars in the game. Keon Johnson was taken with the 21st overall pick by the...
NBARocky Top Talk

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Keon Johnson slides in latest ESPN projection

Welcome to NBA Draft week. On Thursday night at least two Tennessee players will hear their names called and find out where they will begin their NBA careers. Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, two five-star prospects from the class of 2020, each went one and done in Knoxville. Yves Pons, a four-year player for Tennessee, also has a chance to hear his name called.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: James Bouknight vs. Keon Johnson Matchup

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. James Bouknight (-176) vs. Keon Johnson (+135) This is a player matchup...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Keon Johnson slips to Hawks in latest mock from The Athletic

Wednesday morning, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his latest and potentially final mock draft of the 2021 cycle. In this edition, he pegged Keon Johnson, the high-flying wing out of Tennessee, as the Atlanta Hawks selection at No. 20. Here’s Vecenie’s reasoning and summary of the mock selection:. The...
NBArockytopinsider.com

Keon Johnson Relied Heavily On Rick Barnes When Deciding On NBA Future

This past season in college basketball was filled with a little bit of chaos and a lot of expectations, especially in Knoxville. Tennessee looked to cash in on the true freshmen that took the court, in hopes they could lead them to a successful season. As Keon Johnson and Jaden...
NBAwjhl.com

Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer both selected in the first round of NBA Draft

Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer both selected in the first round of NBA Draft. Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer both selected in the first round of NBA Draft. Sullivan County School Board discusses federal relief money, COVID update. Local homeowners cite traffic, construction for opposition to Johnson City housing project. The Happiness...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keon Johnson earned impressive feedback from OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder own three first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, for now. While James Bouknight seems to be the clear option at pick-six, Sam Presti is still doing his diligence as it relates to prospects that could fall to pick 16 or 18. Enter Keon Johnson, an eye-popping athlete from the University of Tennessee.
NBAwvlt.tv

Tennessee Vol Keon Johnson selected 21st overall in the NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vols Keon Johnson selected 20th overall in the NBA Draft. The All-SEC guard from Shelbyville, Tennessee was taken by the New York Knicks, who trade the pick to the LA Clippers. Johnson was Tennessee’s team leader in field goals made (111) and attempted (247) and...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy