Nier Reincarnation: The complete Reroll guide and tips

NieR Reincarnation servers are set to go live in the afternoon PDT on July 28th. A definite time hasn’t been announced yet. The official launch Tweet makes it seem like they will be rolling out servers since it mentions the time will vary “from person to person". I’m not sure how else that will work but we will see how things go once the launch time is here. You can now download NieR Reincarnation on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here ahead of servers going live today. NieR Reincarnation is free to play with in app purchases and pre-registration reward tiers included the in-game currency Gems. Check out the official website for the global release here. Have you tried NieR Reincarnation through its Japanese release or were you waiting for the global release today?