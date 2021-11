Get a jumpstart on your wedding or event planning with a tour of this castle. The Cloisters Castle invites newly engaged couples and their families to a castle tour and meetings with local vendors during the Cloisters Castle Open House. Caterers, photographers, florists, and more will be available to help with all planning needs to create the perfect wedding at this historic landmark of Maryland. The Open House will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 10440 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093.

