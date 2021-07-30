Shea's makes long-awaited return to center stage

It's been over five hundred days since an audience filled the seats at Shea's Performing Arts Center .

On Thursday, Western New York welcomed ' The Music of Disney on Broadway ,' the theater's first live musical performance since March 2020.

Shea's president Michael Murphy says, it's been a long emotional road to get to opening night, but he and his team have taken every step necessary to ensure people have an unforgettable, safe night.

"It's been very painful for people," Murphy says. "But we as a society have gone through this together, we're rallying and hopefully we'll get past this very soon."

While entertainment is now on everyone's mind, the fact is COVID-19 is still a major public health crisis. As the Delta variant continues to sweep across the country and positive cases continue to rise, Murphy tells 2 On Your Side Shea's has been planning for opening night the entire time.

"We follow whatever the most recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State, and Erie County guidelines are. Tonight, people who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, those who are not vaccinated should wear a mask, but we are not checking, it's on the honor system."

As lines filed in the doors, a sea mixed of masked and unmasked people followed.

Shea's and fifty other entertainment venues and theaters throughout Western New York have been able to keep their lights on thanks to a total of $28.6 million in federal grant money from the government as part of the pandemic rescue plan .

"The money is very important to us to restore the cash reserves we used during that time," Murphy says.

While there's no predicting the future, Shea's says it's hopeful and looking forward to a smooth and successful season. A season that includes some of Broadway's most popular shows like Frozen , Hamilton , and The Nutcracker .

For more on their 2021 season, visit Shea's website .