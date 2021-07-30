Flood Advisory issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine Southwestern Oxford County in western Maine Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Southern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire North Central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Northern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Concord, Rochester, South Portland, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Laconia, Westbrook, Durham, and Claremont. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.