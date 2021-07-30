Cancel
1 killed in crash involving log truck on Hwy 6 east of Tillamook

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a log truck shut down Highway 6 about six miles east of Tillamook for several hours Thursday morning. Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a Saturn Ion, operated by Richard Rose, 41, of Portland, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Kenworth semi-truck operated by Robert Kiser, 51, of Tillamook.

