Perhaps the best performance of the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games occurred late on Monday night. In the men’s 400m hurdles final, Karsten Warholm of Norway and Rai Benjamin of America battled back and forth. Around one lap with 10 hurdles to glide over, the two men put on a show for those watching in the stadium and around the world. The world record going into the even was 46.70 seconds set by Warholm in early July this year.