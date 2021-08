Dressing up is a pleasure in itself, and last week, as they headed out to galas, concerts, or nights on the town, celebrities embraced that idea wholeheartedly. At LuisaViaRoma’s UNICEF’s charity bash Katy Perry took to the stage at La Certosa di San Giacoma in a blast from the past, pulling out vintage Pierre Cardin sourced from Shrimpton Couture. The black column gown from Cardin’s 1978 haute couture collection featured sculpted accents on each sleeve and oversized bows, yet it didn’t feel overwrought. Cardin was a master of the avant-garde, but Perry played up the classic side of his designs. With her hair pulled back into a tight chignon and a pair of delicate Buccellati diamond and pearl drop earrings as her sole accessory, the star was perfection in a look that was a complete 180 from her trademark kitsch.