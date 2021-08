The LCS is back with another round of entertaining games. Find out three intriguing storylines heading into Week Eight. The LCS is heading into its penultimate week ahead of the LCS Championships. There are battles to occur across the table with no team securing their seeding into the postseason. Last week, we got answers to some of the questions we were asking, but more questions posed too. With everything to play for, here are ESTNN’s top three storylines heading into Week Eight of the LCS.