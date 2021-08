PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The former fiscal officer for the Village of New Holland has accepted a plea deal after she was indicted for theft-in-office. Mavis Yourchuck, 75, will spend one year on probation and pay back nearly $350 in restitution as part of an agreement she reached with prosecutors. She was also given a six month suspended prison sentence, which means she will only be sent to the penitentiary if she violates her community control probation or is charged with another theft offense.