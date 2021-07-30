Cancel
Hattie Jane’s Creamery to expand again soon, this time across the nation through online orders

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern-inspired flavors and seasonally driven ingredients that launched Hattie Jane’s Creamery into the fastest-growing small-batch craft ice cream brand in Middle Tennessee will be available for nationwide shipping on Aug. 1. Hattie Jane’s, which opened its first location in Franklin in April and celebrated its fifth anniversary last month,...

