Hattie Jane’s Creamery to expand again soon, this time across the nation through online orders

A collaboration and movement to drive visitation via epicurean experiences, sustainability, inclusivity, and compassion in wine country and beyond. Petaluma, CA (July 26, 2021) – Miyoko Schinner, Founder and CEO of Miyoko’s Creamery in Petaluma and lauded vegan chef, announces the launch of Wine Country 2.0, a campaign to foster collaboration in wine country and increase visitation by offering sustainable yet artisanally-crafted, compassionate and inclusive experiences. “Wine Country 2.0 is an entirely new way to enjoy the world’s greatest wine region and leading tourist destination. We will expose visitors and locals alike to phenomenal experiences which demonstrate that caring for the planet and animals while delivering the world’s finest food and wine pairings are not mutually exclusive” says Schinner. “This convivial, climate-forward collaboration celebrates the diverse, local tastemakers and change makers who are leading the way in creating a more sustainable and compassionate hospitality experience that will create a blueprint for the culinary industry across the country.”