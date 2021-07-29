Dan Campbell on Jeff Okudah: 'He's in a good place right now'

Detroit Lions fans are rightfully a little anxious about last year’s first-round pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah. The rookie season didn’t go as well as hoped for Okudah. He played through an abdominal injury that required surgery, a scheme that asked him to do the impossible and a coaching staff that he didn’t click with.

Year 2 for Okudah needs to be better. His new coach, Dan Campbell, likes what he sees so far from No. 23.

Campbell was asked about why he’s bullish on Okudah and the renewed confidence the second-year corner is displaying in training camp.

“Body language,” coach Campbell said thoughtfully. “You talk to him, what he asks, the time spent with Aubrey (Pleasant), time that he doesn’t have to be here or the calls or the Zooms and he goes in there with (Aaron Glenn) AG. It’s one thing when a guy says it, but when he goes and wants to spend extra time with the defensive coaches on his own, then you watch him and listen to him and how he attacks everything, you can feel it. Then again, it’s early, it’s a long season, we’re going to have ups and downs, but he’s in a good place right now.”

As for Okudah, he’s more than ready to put 2020 behind him. He spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice and made it clear he’s a different player — and man — than he was a year ago.

“I have high standards for myself so I’m looking to uphold those standards but to be honest, I’m more so determined to prove my worth to my teammates, prove my worth to the coaches, really prove my worth to the city of Detroit — put out a product that they can be proud of,” Okudah said.