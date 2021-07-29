Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Campbell on Jeff Okudah: 'He's in a good place right now'

By Jeff Risdon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPtSU_0bCHyiWR00

Detroit Lions fans are rightfully a little anxious about last year’s first-round pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah. The rookie season didn’t go as well as hoped for Okudah. He played through an abdominal injury that required surgery, a scheme that asked him to do the impossible and a coaching staff that he didn’t click with.

Year 2 for Okudah needs to be better. His new coach, Dan Campbell, likes what he sees so far from No. 23.

Campbell was asked about why he’s bullish on Okudah and the renewed confidence the second-year corner is displaying in training camp.

“Body language,” coach Campbell said thoughtfully. “You talk to him, what he asks, the time spent with Aubrey (Pleasant), time that he doesn’t have to be here or the calls or the Zooms and he goes in there with (Aaron Glenn) AG. It’s one thing when a guy says it, but when he goes and wants to spend extra time with the defensive coaches on his own, then you watch him and listen to him and how he attacks everything, you can feel it. Then again, it’s early, it’s a long season, we’re going to have ups and downs, but he’s in a good place right now.”

As for Okudah, he’s more than ready to put 2020 behind him. He spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice and made it clear he’s a different player — and man — than he was a year ago.

“I have high standards for myself so I’m looking to uphold those standards but to be honest, I’m more so determined to prove my worth to my teammates, prove my worth to the coaches, really prove my worth to the city of Detroit — put out a product that they can be proud of,” Okudah said.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell fines Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker

When Tracy Walker first came to the Detroit Lions, many believed he would emerge as a very good NFL safety. Unfortunately, Walker was forced to spend his first three seasons in the NFL with Matt Patricia, who had absolutely no clue how to develop the youngster. But now, Dan Campbell...
NFLchatsports.com

Can competition drive Dan Campbell’s Lions to overachieve?

Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Four years ago, the Detroit Lions possessed a team that appeared on the edge of playoff success. And that was saying a lot for a franchise that hadn’t won a postseason game since the 1991 season. And prior to that, not since 1957.
NFLThe Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: It’s about to be fun

A new era starts now for the Detroit Lions. Wednesday marked the first day of training camp, which leads directly into the start of the 2021 NFL season. For the Lions, it’s the first year of a new regime. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are set to embark on their first season with the organization.
NFLYardbarker

Jeff Okudah Showing He Wants to Get ‘Better’

Growth is important for second-year players like Jeff Okudah. The Detroit Lions’ top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the No. 3 overall selection in '20, struggled in his limited audition last season. As a rookie, Okudah played in just nine games, and recorded one interception. Pro Football Focus gave...
NFLabc12.com

Dan Campbell happy with team’s first training camp practice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Coming into his first press conference of training camp, Dan Campbell said he couldn’t sleep the night before. Well, let’s just say Campbell looked well-rested today as he discussed the team’s first practice. Campbell said overall he liked the way his team got after it yesterday,...
NFLarcamax.com

Bob Wojnowski: Dan Campbell's Lions in a spirited rush to find a pass rush

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — It’s hands on, energy up and voices raised at Lions camp these days. Dan Campbell figures before you can change a negative culture, you have to change a negative atmosphere. Lions players used the word “fun” so many times during the first week of training camp, it was hard to tell if they were purely excited about Campbell or just happy the other guy is gone.
NFLAOL Corp

Lions coach Dan Campbell's daily Starbucks order might make you convulse

Some were taken aback by the threat to bite opponents' kneecaps off. Others were shocked by his suggestion of housing a live lion at the facility. But new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's latest revelation, even in a caffeine-fueled country such as this, could really get people worried about his well-being.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dan Campbell’s galaxy brain goes into extra gear after Lions’ practice scuffle

The Detroit Lions got in a little scuffle during Tuesday’s practice, and head coach Dan Campbell apparently loved it. After the fighting calmed down, Campbell went on to tell his team how he got in a fight in his first practice as a rookie. He obviously wanted it to be a teaching moment about competition and tenacity, but it didn’t really come out too clearly at the time.
NFLNBC Sports

Dan Campbell was “fired up” by fight at Tuesday’s practice

Before the Lions’ first padded practice on Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell shared a story from his first training camp as a player that involved him getting in a fight on the first play of practice. Campbell said the point of the story wasn’t that he was looking for players...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy