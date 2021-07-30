Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

By MURRAY EVANS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For the second time in five years, the Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey at No. 6 on Thursday night. The 18-year-old Giddey, a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia, attended the NBA Global Academy...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Ap#The Nba Global Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Giddey selected by Thunder with No. 6 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially welcome Australian guard Josh Giddey as their No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Giddey bring his talents over to Oklahoma City after a terrific campaign with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League in his home country of Australia. In his lone season with Adelaide, Giddey put up averages of 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.1 steals, while also shooting 42.7 percent from the field. That was a statement before the 2021 NBA draft. OKC brass noticed.
NBAblackchronicle.com

How Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery effects the Oklahoma City Thunder?

A lot of mystery surrounded Kawhi Leonard’s injury in the 2021 playoffs. It was never fully disclosed what the injury was or what Kawhi’s timetable was while the Clippers were still fighting in the playoffs. Much later however, after the Clippers were eliminated, it was revealed that Kawhi had surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.
NBAktbb.com

Oklahoma City Thunder get future first-round NBA draft pick

Oklahoma City added to its stockpile of future first-round picks as the Utah Jazz traded a future No. 1 and center Derrick Favors to the Thunder for a 2027 second-round pick, it was announced Friday. Before the move, the Thunder already had 12 first-round picks above and beyond their own...
NBAPosted by
defpen

Utah Jazz Trade Derrick Favors to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz have sent center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-round pick. This move is considered a salary dump for the Jazz in an attempt to lessen the tax burden should they decide to re-sign point guard Mike Conley. It was unclear how Favors really fit into the rotation moving forward and with his contract size, the decision became clear. Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder acquire yet another first-round pick to take on another team’s unwanted salary.
NBAKFOR

Thunder Pick Australian Josh Giddey with Number 6 Overall Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey of Australia with their first pick in the NBA Draft, going sixth overall. Giddey is a 6-7 point guard who is just 18 years old and attended the NBA’s Global Academy in Australia. Giddey played last season for the Adelaide 36ers, and was...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Watch: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey's Draft Interview

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder shockingly took Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old international prospect, he stands at 6-foot-8 and plays the point guard position. On one of the biggest nights of his entire life, he spoke to the media for the...
NBAfox4kc.com

Former Bishop Miege basketball star drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the 32nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks traded their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder and they selected Jeremiah Robinson Earl. “We were at a steakhouse in the backroom. Had some family, people close to me that have helped me become who I am today. It was a great experience,” Robinson Earl said. “My agent got the call, so I was just out there with my family and friends and then once Ron told me that the Thunder were gonna pick me on the 32nd pick, I was just ecstatic. We were able to celebrate and have a great night.”
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Agrees to Maximum Extension With Oklahoma City Thunder

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a maximum extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gilgeous-Alexander, 23, averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Thunder in 2020-2021. He has spent the last two seasons with the Thunder, but played his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Suns hit with Kevin Durant warning from Bucks star Khris Middleton

After going down 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, it’s easy to count out the Milwaukee Bucks at this point. For his part, however, Bucks star Khris Middleton isn’t necessarily in panic mode right now. As a matter of fact, he’s just sent a Kevin Durant-sized warning to Chris Paul and the rest of the Suns as the series swings to Milwaukee for Game 3 and 4.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy