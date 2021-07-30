Behind Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Decision: Israel Is Losing the Battle for Public Opinion

A big bomb won’t deter Iran from carrying out its expansionist foreign policy. Every country Iran has occupied or has inserted militias to carry out its polices has been ruined. 400,000 Syrians have lost their lives to Russian, Iranian Syrian and Hezbollah forces. Lebanon controlled by Iran’s militia Hezbollah is in deep economic trouble. The people of Yemen are starving and the country is ungovernable thanks to Iran’s surrogate militia the Houthi rebels. Thanks to Iranian technology, the Houthis are launching rockets at Saudi oil fields that could lead to greater hostilities.