Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Mask-em-up, coerced vaccines: Biden is all in on federal workforce rules

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNoSw_0bCHgXyi00

My body, my choice? Not so much for federal workers. Masks and coerced vaccinations are the new norm in the Biden Administration.

President Joe Biden is reimposing mask mandates at all federal facilities, and vaccine mandates as part of a rollout of department-level orders that began with the Veterans Administration earlier this week, proceeded through the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. Masks must now be worn even by those fully vaccinated.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska is not expected to follow the president’s lead on this matter. Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said this week the governor will not impose mandates and in the past he has reiterated he will not. His stance is that a governor in Alaska doesn’t have authority to issue statewide mask mandate.

Dunleavy also has a standing administrative order prohibiting vaccine passports for state facilities.

In Anchorage, the new mayor, who on his first day in office wrote an executive order ending mask mandates on city property, said there will be no citywide mask mandate. For a libertarian-leaning guy like Mayor Bronson, there is no question about vaccine mandates. Like Dunleavy, he has always said it is an individual decision.

In the Kenai Borough, Mayor Charlie Pierce put out a strong statement Wednesday objecting to any child being forced to wear a mask in school. He has been a strong advocate for consistent, science-informed policy and personal liberty.

In Juneau, it’s a different story: Anyone entering or occupying an indoor City and Borough of Juneau facility or area of an indoor facility must wear a cloth face covering when required by notice posted by the city manager.

Biden unveiled his mask mandate for two million federal employees on Thursday. The mandate states that anyone who works for the federal government — including contractors — are required to show their vaccine “passport” or evidence of being vaccinated against Covid-19, or will have to be tested for Covid up to two times a week in addition to wearing a mask.

During a press conference, Biden snapped at a question posed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked why Biden was so inconsistent in his mask mandates, saying just a few weeks ago that fully vaccinated Americans do not need a mask.

Doocy said, “In May you made it sound like the vaccine was to the ticket to losing the mask forever.”

Biden replied angrily, “That was true at the time. I thought people would understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference. What happened was a new variant came along, they didn’t get vaccinated, they were spread more rapidly and people were getting sick. That’s the difference.”

Comments / 10

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines#Vaccinations#Federal Employees#Public Health#The Biden Administration#The Department Of Defense#The Kenai Borough#Fox News#Americans
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Courts order masks in court

Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree has ordered all who visit courthouses and court facilities in Alaska to wear face masks. He also said that visitors may be required to undergo screening protocol with questions about whether the visitor has had flu-like symptoms, been ordered to quarantine, or been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Political kill shot? Assembly to grill Health Department appointee David Morgan

The Anchorage Assembly has scheduled a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to continue the confirmation hearings for some of Mayor Dave Bronson’s department head nominees. The session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, and it’s clear that the liberal Assembly is saving the last person, to dedicate an hour for David Morgan, which the majority of the Assembly has zeroed in on, with an eye for turning down the nomination. They’ve allowed one half hour for all other hearings, but a full hour for Morgan.
PoliticsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Special session postponed, governor says, to Aug. 16

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the third special session will begin on August 16, rather than Aug. 2. His decision, in consultation with the Alaska Department of Law, comes after written requests from the four caucus leaders in the Alaska Legislature to convene the start of the August special session at a later date.
Anchorage, AKPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Judge gives win to Legislature again, says governor can’t sue over spending dispute

An Anchorage Superior Court judge has thrown out a case brought by the Alaska Attorney General against the Legislature. Judge Herman Walker granted a summary judgment to the Legislative Affairs Agency, saying Attorney General Treg Taylor’s suit is prohibited by Article III, Section 16 of the Alaska Constitution, because it was clear to the judge the governor was the one who was suing. Therefore Walker disposed of all claims in this case, saying it was unnecessary for him to hear the suit’s merits.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Tom Williams: A remaining leadership opportunity for Gov. Dunleavy

Last December, I penned an MRAK column challenging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to ensure his administration accomplishes a critical infrastructure project for Alaska, namely a ferry terminal at Cascade Point, 33 miles north of the existing Auke Bay terminal. Read: Leadership and integrity or smoke and mirrors on Cascade Point?. While...
Must Read Alaska

House Republicans, Senate ask Dunleavy to postpone special session two weeks

The Alaska House Republicans, Senate Republican Majority and Senate Democrats has asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy for an additional two weeks for the Comprehensive Fiscal Policy Working Group to continue their work before special session begins. It was scheduled to begin on Monday, but the Alaska House Majority Coalition majority asked for an extension not later than Aug. 9.

Comments / 10

Community Policy