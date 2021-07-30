Sustainable water withdrawal from main Oʻahu aquifer may decrease
The future of Oʻahu’s primary water source may be in jeopardy if current water withdrawal rules remain unchanged. According to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers, the current sustainable yield (the maximum rate that water can be withdrawn from aquifers without compromising human and ecological uses) estimate for the Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor) aquifer at 182 million gallons per day (MGD) could be a large over-estimate and may need to be reconsidered.www.hawaii.edu
