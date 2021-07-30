Sustainable water withdrawal from main Oʻahu aquifer may decrease

Although seaweed has been a staple piece of Asian cuisine for millennia, it has only begun to attract attention from the rest of the world, though not for its culinary appeal. Recent studies have revealed an array of environmentally sustainable opportunities that seaweed can provide beyond solely being an exotic food source. Scientist, governmental institutions, and multinational corporations have shown genuine interest through yearly increases in investment within the aquaculture industry as seaweed is proving to be one of the few products that can give more to the environment than it takes.