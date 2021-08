After a few days of exciting conference realignment talk, I thought it would be fun to look back on the message boards of an opposing fan base to see how they were taking it. What awaits you below the dividing line in this post are some of the best reactions of Texas A&M Aggies fans (via the message boards on TexAgs & Gig’em 247 ) as they watched their sole bragging rights of chanting “S-E-C” start slipping through their fingers as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are likely to join the SEC in the future.