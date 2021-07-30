Cancel
Energy Industry

Lower Battery Costs, High Value of Backup Power Drive Distributed Storage Deployment

By U.S. Department of Energy
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storage Futures Study (SFS) was launched in 2020 by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Energy Storage Grand Challenge. The study explores how energy storage technology advancement could impact the deployment of utility-scale storage and adoption of distributed storage, as well as future power system infrastructure investment and operations.

