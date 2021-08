Ex-Nats GM Bowden doesn't think Trea Turner gets traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Nationals’ roster has been the subject of many hours’ worth of debate this MLB season, and those talks have only increased as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. Trea Turner, superstar shortstop for the Nats, has been at the center of those discussions, specifically whether or not the Nats would be willing to part with the 28-year-old.