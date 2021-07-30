Top 10 Quotes from 2 Days of Camp

Take a look at some of the top quotes from the first few practices of Chargers Training Camp. 1) Head Coach Brandon Staley on the first practice of training camp:. "I like the rhythm of the practice. I felt like from the moment that we got to the facility this morning, everybody was ready and that we were prepared. We got to the field, had our activation, then we went into our stretch. I felt like that was really well-organized. We're trying to make that a winning edge for us, how we start practice. I thought that the administration of practice — being brand new, knowing exactly where everyone is on the field, the transition time, where the hydration break is — I felt like it was about as clean as you could hope for. Really proud of the coaching staff, our sports performance staff and our players. They're the real studs. They came out here today and competed. I felt like it was a smooth practice, for the first time being out there together."