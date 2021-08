It was nearly three years ago that Pawfficer Sage walked onto campus at Illinois State University and into the hearts of thousands in the Redbird community. To celebrate her Adoptiversary, the Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is hosting a party for Sage on July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at CCE (300 W. North St.). Instead of gifts for the dog of honor, party guests are encouraged to bring new school supplies for CCE’s supply drive for the Back to School Alliance.