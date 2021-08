Want to know how hot the job market is? There are “five times the amount of job requests,” says Juel Talent Group’s Elizabeth Zea. And more people have taken a job in the last three months than she’s ever seen in her career. So, what does it take to compete, especially as agencies are battling big tech and even their own clients for talent? In our first of installment of The Drum’s Recruiter’s Corner series, where we interview top industry recruiters, Zea spotlights what talent is demanding right now.