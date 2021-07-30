Master Gardeners to host tasting event in Williams

The University Cooperative Master Gardener Program of Colusa County will host a tasting event this weekend featuring tomatoes and other garden goodies grown in their demonstration garden in Williams.

Gerry Hernandez, coordinator and research assistant for the program, said there are eight varieties of tomatoes growing in the demonstration garden including Celebrity, Green Zebra, Early Girl, San Marzano, Yellow Pear, Better Boy, Pineapple and Russian Black. All will be available for attendees to taste.

“We chose a variety of different types, indeterminate and determinate,” said Hernandez. “Then we chose slicers, canners and a cherry. Also, heirloom and hybrid.”

Hernandez said the other big difference one can taste in the garden is the maturity of each crop, as they were all plated at different times.

“The Early Girl is 59 days and the Russian Black is 85 days to maturity,” said Hernandez. “So we packed a lot of differences into eight varieties.

Hot peppers, sweet peppers and basil will also be available for the public to taste, said Hernandez.

“We wanted to showcase different varieties of vegetables so that the public can see and taste the differences,” said Hernandez.

In addition to the tastings, members of the Master Gardeners will be stationed at the different plants to answer any questions attendees may have about that particular crop.

The tasting will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Farm to School Demonstration Garden is located at Education Village -- 499 Marguerite St., Williams.

For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.