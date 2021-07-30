Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arbuckle, CA

Arbuckle woman pleads guilty to participating in Capitol siege

By Lynzie Lowe / llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago

An Arbuckle woman accused of participating in the siege of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in January has pleaded guilty.

Valerie Ehrke virtually appeared before Judge Paul L. Friedman in late June for an arraignment hearing, in which she entered a guilty plea to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Ehrke had originally entered a plea of not guilty in March, but she changed her plea after parties informed the court of a possible disposition in this case at a status conference in May.

According to court documents, Ehrke was arrested on Jan. 19 after an anonymous caller provided information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation that she had posted videos on her Facebook page of herself inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on Jan. 6.

Investigators also discovered, according to court documents, that Ehrke had departed Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 5 and flew to Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia – right next to the border of Washington, D.C. She also made a return trip to Sacramento on Jan. 9.

Based on information obtained during an interview with Ehrke and the video evidence found on Facebook, an affidavit was submitted to show probable cause to show Ehrke was guilty of violating 18 U.S.C. Section 1752 (a)(1) and (2).

The case has now been referred to the Probation Office for a Presentence Investigation Report and a sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 9, via Zoom.

To date, more than 535 defendants have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 attack and almost 495 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Of those, more than 55 people have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, over 35 defendants have been charged with destruction of government property and almost 30 defendants have been charged with theft of government property.

“Approximately 10 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, from misdemeanors to felony obstruction, many of whom will face incarceration at sentencing,” it was stated in the release.

Each case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

“The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6 has not, and will not, wane,” it was stated in the release.

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
183
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arbuckle, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Virginia State
City
Columbia, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#U S C Section 1752#The Probation Office#Zoom#The U S Attorney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy