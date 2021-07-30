Trees cut down after Willow Fire to be removed

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Capt. Scott Eckman surveys damage to a Loma Rice property from the Willow Fire in September 2020. Courtesy photo

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced it will soon start dispatching crews to gather wood that was cut down following the Willow Fire in Yuba County last year, in response to customer and community requests.

Following the fire that occurred in September 2020, PG&E crews and contract vegetation management crews cut down hazardous trees that posed a potential safety risk as they worked to restore power to customers.

Crews chipped wood that was less than 4 inches in diameter and spread the chips on-site, where possible, but because wood is considered the property of the landowner, any wood larger than 4 inches in diameter was left onsite.

While there isn’t any legal or regulatory requirement of PG&E to remove the large-diameter wood, the utility company stated crews plan to return to those sites to remove the wood leftover, if safely accessible and approved by the property owner.

PG&E has already completed the inventory portion of the work, which included contacting and working directly with customers who have wood that qualifies for the program. Current plans call for removal to begin in mid-August, with the goal of completing work this summer.

Contractor crews performing the work will carry identification to provide upon request. Customers with questions about the wood management program in 2020 wildfire areas are encouraged to call 1-877-295-4949.