Video Games

The 10 best horror games of all time

By Alastair Cairns
happymag.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best horror games leave an impression that isn’t easy to shake. Like a scar that refuses to heal, they haunt our waking lives, our memory of them serving as a trophy of what we have overcome. Before starting our list of the best horror games of all time, there...

Detroit Become Human Is Quantic Dream’s Best-Selling Game of All Time

Quantic Dream’s Detroit Become Human has achieved a new sales milestone, passing the sales figure of six million copies sold on PC and PS4. In a tweet, the developers have confirmed today that Detroit Become Human sold more than six million copies worldwide. This is a lot more than Heavy Rain, which had sold 5.3 million copies as of January 2018. Heavy Rain was also originally released for the PS3 and then later ported and remade for the PS4 and PC. Detroit Become Human launched as a PS4 exclusive that was later ported to PC and released on Epic Games Store.
Best crafting games to whittle away your time with

If you're looking for some of the very best crafting games to get stuck into, then you've come to the right place. Over the years, we've seen crafting games come in many different shapes and sizes since they can both be their own genre and work as a large component of many different kinds of games - whether it's farming or survival. From big open-world adventures with scarce resources that will put your management skills to the test, to delightful agricultural sims that see you build up your very own farm, and much more besides, there really is a crafting game for everyone. And when it comes down to it, crafting games are all about the journey of discovery they take you on as you delight in finding new resources and items to make. So, grab your tools and get ready as we take you through the best crafting games you can play right now.
‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ ends the all-time greatest horror trilogy

What a three-week journey it has been. The “Fear Street” trilogy has officially come to an end, leaving fans with one of the most high-quality pieces of horror media ever made. “Fear Street Part Three: 1666” brings everything to a satisfying conclusion, while also improving the quality of the first two films. Every flaw and critique of the first two films slowly fade away as the final installment of this cinematic event sticks the landing perfectly.
All Halo Games Ranked from Worst to Best

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that without Halo, console shooters and the Xbox brand wouldn’t exist as they do now (if at all). And though Microsoft’s beloved series has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs, it’s still around, and it’s still Xbox’s biggest tentpole franchise. Later this year, we’ll get to see what the future holds for it with Halo Infinite, but before that, here, we’re going to take a look at its past and rank all of its mainline entries from worst to best.
Worst Video Game Controllers Of All Time

Controllers are a crucial part of the gaming experience. It doesn’t matter how good the game’s graphics are, how gripping the game’s story is, or how unique the gameplay is if the controller doesn’t quickly, comfortably, and accurately relay your inputs to the software. These days, controllers are a lot...
All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.
The Best Marvel Movie Villians Of All Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to many of the most well-known and intricate characters in comic book cinema. Over the years since it began with Iron Man, we have been introduced to many of Marvel’s greatest heroes, alongside some of the franchise’s most notorious villains. With almost 25 movies...
Titan Slayer: Roguelike RPG Review

In the last few years, games in the “rogue” genre have obtained greater significance and acclaim in gaming. As such, mobile gaming remains an excellent platform for these titles. Randomly-generated assets and short, developing runs make for easy access on the go. Titan Slayer: Roguelike Strategy Game by developer Dreamplay Games wraps all of these elements into an engaging and gothic-inspired package.
Resident Evil 3 - John Wick Parabellum v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

John Wick Parabellum is a mod for Resident Evil 3, created by Darknessvaltier. This mod change the character with two hairs, the hair from first movie, and the hair of chapter 3 parabellum. Not only the 3d model, but this mod replace aim, shoot and reloading animation of Carlos to same John Wick moviments in movie.
Eldest Souls Review: Soulslike Lite

Boss battles can be a game’s most climactic moment, often culminating an intense fight that puts your skills to the test. Well, what if you had a game that only had boss battles? Eldest Souls says hello. Read our review. The review is based on the PC version. It's also...
Stray, the cyberpunk cat, delights us with new gameplay

Annapurna Interactive debuted a lengthy gameplay clip for Stray, the upcoming cyberpunk feline adventure game for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Stray‘s release date was initially set for 2021, according to the publisher’s announcement of the game in June 2020. However, due to the new gameplay teaser, we now know that it is not coming out until next year. We’re hoping that it is well worth the wait!
Master of Horror: The Best Wes Craven Horror Movies

Marvelous Videos explores Wes Craven’s best horror movies…. Alongside George A. Romero, David Cronenberg, and John Carpenter sits Wes Craven, and that is no small feat. Like the others, Craven was an auteur of the horror genre. During the 70s and 80s, at a time when advances in special effects were being exploited by hacks, Craven stood apart from the crowd as a director willing to use this tech to greatest horror extent possible.
Blightbound (PS4) Review – More Crashes Than Bashes

Blightbound PS4 Review – Welcome to Blightbound, a dungeon crawling, skull-cracking 2d action game from Ronimo Games and Devolver Digital. If you have ever played a game of this ilk, you will know the drill all too well. Kill stuff, level up, kill more stuff, rinse and repeat. I do like games like these, they are combat and loot-based comfort food. Think of it as a two dimensional, hand-drawn Diablo, if you will.
The Forgotten City

The Forgotten City is a revelation. Rarely have I played a game with a story so well-written that I was compelled to neglect my real-life needs. Sure, gameplay hooks have kept me locked to my controller for hours on end - but a story? And yet, there I sat, this very afternoon, playing The Forgotten City right through lunchtime and for hours after, ignoring the grumbling in my stomach in favor of fixing Roman elections and swindling marketplace swindlers that had swindled me first.

