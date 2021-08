Chinese director Chen Kaige’s U.S.-born son Arthur Chen Feiyu has swapped his American citizenship for a Chinese one, a change widely viewed locally as a savvy move to boost his burgeoning career in the mainland. The move comes as Chinese public opinion about celebrities has hinged upon questions of nationality. For instance, Beijing banned mentions of China-born Chloe Zhao earlier this year — despite her Oscar sweep — after a frenzy of inquiry erupted online over her true nationality, among other issues. Arthur Chen, it seems, is preemptively sidestepping all that drama. “After a wait of several years, the young man’s wishes has...