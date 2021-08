DENVER - Governor Jared Polis invites all Coloradans to safely celebrate Colorado Day, tomorrow August 1. “Happy Birthday, Colorado! The past year has been challenging but as a state, we have remained resilient. There's so much to celebrate in Colorado, from more than 70% of Coloradans rolling up their sleeves to get the safe and effective vaccine, to our economy roaring back even stronger from this pandemic. I encourage everyone to celebrate Colorado Day responsibly, whether that’s by visiting one of the 42 beautiful state parks completely free on August 2nd, by visiting a local small business or taking a moment to pause and reflect. Our state has it all, and I encourage every Coloradan to get out there and enjoy it.”