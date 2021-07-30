PG&E criminally liable for Zogg Fire, Shasta County DA says
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney says the Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation (PG&E) is criminally liable for causing the 2020 Zogg Fire. The Zogg Fire was sparked on a windy summer afternoon on Sept. 27 when a pine tree was blown down, striking PG&E distribution lines. US District Court Judge William Alsup -- who supervises PG&E on probation – has already determined the company caused the Zogg Fire with safety violations.www.abc10.com
