Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kings take Davion Mitchell with No. 9 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

By Christian Rivas
Sactown Royalty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings selected Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday. Mitchell was projected to go 13th overall to the Indiana Pacers in SB Nation’s mock draft. Mitchell, who spent his sophomore and junior seasons at Baylor, is one of the oldest players...

www.sactownroyalty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Sacramento Kings#The Pick#Mock Draft#Jump Shot#Basketball#Nba#The Indiana Pacers#Sb Nation#Baylor
Related
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost upon us. Teams are wrapping up their analysis, gathering last-minute intel and mapping out potential scenarios. Outside of the top five or six spots in the draft, this is a wide-open class. There is talent up and down the board, including a higher-than-normal number of two-way prospects.
Golden State of Mind

SB Nation mock draft: Warriors select Davion Mitchell and Alperen Şengün

We’re exactly a week away from the 2021 NBA Draft, which means we’re a week away from finding out how the Golden State Warriors will kick off the offseason as they search for ways to return their roster to championship contention. The Warriors have been linked to a large number...
Pounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Davion Mitchell

The San Antonio Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Hughes also reports Mitchell worked out for the lottery-bound Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans. Despite being one of the oldest players in the 2021...
ksl.com

Utah State's Neemias Queta a second-round NBA draft pick by Kings

Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) works to defend Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) as Utah State and Colorado State play in the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — LOGAN — Neemias Queta's time at Utah State won't be considered anything but a success.
NBASactown Royalty

Davion Mitchell shines, but Kings lose California Classic opener 82-89

For the first time since 2019, summer hoops are back in the Capital City. The 3rd annual California Classic hosted at Golden 1 Center features the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat days before the NBA’s Summer League association-wide tournament in Las Vegas, NV. Fresh...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell thrives in first Summer League game

After being selected ninth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Davion Mitchell had many question marks surrounding him entering Summer League. Can a player that small thrive outside of the collegiate level? Is his improvement in three-point shooting just a fluke? Can a third guard fit with the Sacramento Kings‘ long-term plans?
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
Posted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAkslsports.com

Mailbag: Jazz Draft Butler, Trade Favors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz had their first significant opportunity to change the roster in the post-Dennis Lindsey era and took full advantage by using a second-round draft pick to select Jared Butler before trading Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The moves set the Jazz...

Comments / 0

Community Policy