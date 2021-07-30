Registration Opens For Women’s Progam In Marquette County

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced today registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County. This will mark the first-ever Michigan BOW fall gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. The traditional February and June gatherings were cancelled earlier this year because of coronavirus precautions.