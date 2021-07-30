Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette County, MI

Registration Opens For Women’s Progam In Marquette County

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced today registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County. This will mark the first-ever Michigan BOW fall gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. The traditional February and June gatherings were cancelled earlier this year because of coronavirus precautions.

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Newberry, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Gwinn, MI
Marquette County, MI
Government
County
Marquette County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Sports#Hammock Camping#Dnr#Michigan Gov Bow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Hiking
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanese demand justice on port blast anniversary

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon's leading Christian cleric said there could be no immunity from prosecution over the catastrophic Beirut port blast and that officials were evading investigation, as many Lebanese marked the first anniversary by demanding justice. As Lebanon suffers a crippling economic collapse, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros...

Comments / 0

Community Policy