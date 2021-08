It’s been a busy summer for athletes at Hillcrest Academy. The Ravens have been putting in the work during off-season camps to get ready for next year. Boys basketball camp was hosted at Hillcrest Union during the weeks of June 21st and 28th, girls basketball camp July 7th through the 9th and soccer camps during the week of July 12th. Hillcrest Union will be the venue for Raven volleyball camp August 2nd through the 5th. Students entering ninth through 12th grades will meet from 8:30-11:30a.m. and those entering grades four through eight will meet from 1-4p.m. daily. This four day camp will focus on the fundamentals of volleyball through individual drills, group drills, station work and games. The camp will be directed by first year Hillcrest head volleyball coach Brandon Statler. Cost is $50 per child. You can register online at hillcrestravens.org/summer-camps.