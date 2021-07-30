Evolution of Electronic Dance Music
Electronic Dance Music (EDM) has come a long way since it’s humble beginnings in the 1970s New York and ’80s Detroit electronic. First known for its drum programming and sampling from classic music, the popularity of EDM increased with the rise of house music and the rise of clubs. From its humble origins in the early 1970s New York nightclub and ’80s Detroit tech, dance music has gradually evolved into an international, contemporary explosion of such genres as trance, house, dubstep and hip hop. Popularized by artists such as producers such as DJs spinning high tech sounds from crates and stacks at rave parties, the growth of EDM has been exponential, particularly in the online world and social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace have fueled the growth even further.oneedm.com
