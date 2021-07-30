Canada wins gold in rowing women's eight at Tokyo Olympics; U.S. finishes fourth
Canada won the rowing women's eight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, storming to an early lead and holding off New Zealand over the final 200 meters on Thursday. The victory ended American dominance in the event. The U.S. had won three consecutive Olympic gold medals but fell to fourth at the Sea Forest Waterway. The Americans were dropped by the leaders early and were never in medal position for the entire race.www.espn.com
Comments / 0