Steffen Peters and the United States dressage team did something that had not been done in more than 70 years. Peters, a 56-year-old Carmel Valley resident, joined with Adrienne Lyle and Sabine Schut-Kery to finish second behind Germany, which won gold for the ninth time in the past 10 Olympics. It was the first silver medal for the U.S. in the event since the 1948 London Games.